MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Compass Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Compass Group LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,165 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 8.6% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $35,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.17.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,549.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9,722.83 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,779.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,480.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

