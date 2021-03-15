Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 12,884 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 136.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 567,088 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Qorvo by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 354,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Qorvo by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 248,503 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1,206.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 188,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $172.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

