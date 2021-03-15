Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,003 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.26% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

HACK opened at $57.43 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.02.

