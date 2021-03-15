Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $188.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.48.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.29.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

