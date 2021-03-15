Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 21,726 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sony were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Sony by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Sony by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sony by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

NYSE:SNE opened at $104.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.03. Sony Co. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.