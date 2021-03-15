Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 5,794 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $75.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $76.20.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

