Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 7,259 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

CRM stock opened at $212.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.