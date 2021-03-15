Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $733.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $753.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $745.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.