Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 1.51% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSI. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $115.88 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

