Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 802,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.47.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $171.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

