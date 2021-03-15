Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 170.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,039 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,241 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $133.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.29. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.75 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.