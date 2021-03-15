Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $152.57 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

