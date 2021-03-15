Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,776 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

HMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

