Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $96.00 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

