Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $89.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average of $85.98. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

