Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $733.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $753.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

