Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.83 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $345.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

