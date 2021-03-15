Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.03 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

