Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $7,161,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAA opened at $141.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

