Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 394.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,131 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of Futu worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $159.49 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 189.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Futu from $119.70 to $246.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BOCOM International initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

