Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.03 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NRG Energy by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $43.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

