Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.16 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $317.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $321.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.32.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,571 shares of company stock worth $7,475,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

