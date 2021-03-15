Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

