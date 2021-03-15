Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $71.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

