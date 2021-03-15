Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $72.41 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $66.80.

