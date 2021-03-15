Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 1.21% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $37.51 on Monday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

