Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 124,590 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,590 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,201 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at $2,653,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,485,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 238,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 191,273 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 168,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

