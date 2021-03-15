Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 32,434 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 112.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,434 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.34.

