Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,310 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 196,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Crown by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 118,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK opened at $96.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

