Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,038 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,601,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,833 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 237.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 764,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after acquiring an additional 571,274 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $140.45 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

