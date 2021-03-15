Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.17% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 663,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,502 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $32.42 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

