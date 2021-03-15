Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $294.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $342.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.57.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

