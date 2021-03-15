Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $73,863,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Altria Group by 445.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO opened at $48.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.