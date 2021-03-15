Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,072,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $167.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.77. The company has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

