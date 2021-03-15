Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 13,217 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

