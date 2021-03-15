Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 14,142 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,142 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 457,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after acquiring an additional 412,790 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $116,175,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $6,886,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $149.54 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.96 and its 200 day moving average is $137.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

