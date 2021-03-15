Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 14,854 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,854 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $843,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $63.31 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53.

