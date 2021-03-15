Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX opened at $270.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.56. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.52.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

