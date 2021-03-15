Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.72

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.72 and last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 61374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AJO LP raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 55,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

