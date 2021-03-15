Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,423,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,497 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.37% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $770,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,922,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 134,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 295,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 768.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 651,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,289,000 after purchasing an additional 576,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

MRK stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.52. The stock had a trading volume of 229,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,966,105. The firm has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

