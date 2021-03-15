Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.23. 523,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,966,105. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

