Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1,786.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,922 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $75.91. 440,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,966,105. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $192.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

