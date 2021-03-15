MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $133.13

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €133.13 ($156.62) and traded as high as €134.95 ($158.76). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €133.20 ($156.71), with a volume of 294,796 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €137.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €133.13.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.