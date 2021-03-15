Mercury (MER) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Mercury token can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $5,276.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

