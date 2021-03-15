Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Mercury Systems worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,976,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 487,709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after buying an additional 223,667 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,123,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mercury Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $101,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,222,974.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,615 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.88.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

