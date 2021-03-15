Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.88 and last traded at $69.86. Approximately 509,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 487,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $229,724.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,849,635.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

