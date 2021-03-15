MetaHash (MHC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $217,216.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $12.81 million and approximately $217,216.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.13 or 0.00452877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00060755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00096853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00070335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.44 or 0.00550309 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000472 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,602,703,879 coins and its circulating supply is 2,433,132,749 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

