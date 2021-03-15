MetaMorph Trading Up 477.9% This Week (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 477.9% against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMorph has a market cap of $2.08 million and $42,800.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00665797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00071435 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

