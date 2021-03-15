Methanex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,345 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 652% compared to the average daily volume of 312 call options.

Methanex stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.31. 18,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,788. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. Methanex has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the third quarter worth $109,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Methanex in the third quarter worth $276,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

