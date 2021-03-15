Metronome (MET) Hits Market Cap of $29.74 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Metronome has a total market cap of $29.74 million and $82,186.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome token can now be purchased for about $2.58 or 0.00004583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.00452980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00061389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00051844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00096299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00068619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.96 or 0.00563187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,863,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,529,355 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

